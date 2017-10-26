More council seats than wards up for election this week

Seven seats up for election in this week’s by-elections although they only span six wards due to one double vacancy. Five of those six wards (and five of those seven vacancies) have Liberal Democrat candidates.

This regular pattern over the last few weeks of most but not quite 100% of by-elections being contested by the Liberal Democrats reinforces my view that if the party really put its mind to taking fighting every by-election seriously (and it’s worth doing even if you have no chance of winning) then it could. The occasional exhortation isn’t enough; it should be a built-in part of the internal communications of all parts of the party.

First

Then another Labour hold:

The last Lib Dem candidate in this ward had been back in 2010, and there was only a candidate once in the four other contests prior to that after the ward was created. So particularly good to see Shaun Offerman flying the Lib Dem flag this time.

A Conservative hold in the Midlands, with Rebecca Goodall fighting the ward for the Lib Dems to make it the first time the party has fought the ward since its creation for the May 2003 elections:

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.