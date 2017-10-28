A cunning way to slow down traffic; no speed humps required

I wonder whether the effectiveness of this idea from Iceland would wear off over time or if widely used, but it’s certainly eye-catching:

(And let’s hope it only encourages cute photos and not dangerous photos.)

It’s based on a similar idea from India:

Road humps do help with safety, and saving lives is a pretty good reason to put up some inconvenience. They do come with downsides too, though, including possible increases in air pollution and issues for people with, for example, bad backs. Ahead of driverless cars ensuring sensible speeds for all, innovation in ways to keep traffic speeds safe are very much to be welcomed.