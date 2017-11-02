Continuing the story told by previous figures, new data shows the damage Brexit is causing to the NHS:

The number of nurses and midwives coming to work in Britain from Europe has plunged by 89% since the UK voted to leave the EU, figures have revealed.

The sharp fall coincided with a sudden increase in qualified European medics leaving the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s (NMC) register: from 2,435 in 2015-16 to 4,067 in the last year – a rise of 67%…

“These dramatic figures should set alarm bells ringing in Whitehall and every UK health department. [They] represent a double whammy for the NHS and patients”, said Janet Davies, the chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing.

The figures are the latest evidence that Britain’s decision last year to leave the EU has led to more staff from EU countries quitting and fewer choosing to pursue their careers in the UK. [The Guardian]