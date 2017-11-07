Sarah Olney steps down as Vince Cable’s Chief of Staff

Vince Cable’s Chief of Staff, Sarah Olney, has stepped down:

Former Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney has stepped down as chief of staff to Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable so she can campaign to retake her old seat.

Rumours emerged that Ms Olney had resigned, but Sir Vince said this was not the case.

He said: “She has moved to a different role, basically working as a consultant to the party and also to me. She’s been restricted in what she can do working for me, but this will allow her to campaign in Richmond Park again.”