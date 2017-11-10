Five council by-elections this week, with a complete set of Liberal Democrat candidates (hooray). Even better, a Liberal Democrat gain in Stubbington, Fareham.

It took place in a former Liberal Democrat – Conservative marginal ward, where Ukip then started winning in 2014. A twist on the result – it was a Conservative councillor who resigned to cause the by-election but they had been elected as Ukip:

Congratulations to Jim Forrest, who used to be a councillor in this ward, and the Lib Dem team on regaining Jim’s seat.





Promising progress also for Ryan Mercer and Jill Fraser in two London by-election, one north of the Thames, one south and both in boroughs that are heavy with liberal Remain voters but where the Lib Dems had fallen to low levels of support.

Elsewhere, a promising new showing in a Midlands ward and a complicated result in Flintshire. That two member ward has consistently seen one very popular Liberal Democrat councillor elected, stretching back to before the current council was created, in Neville Phillips but with the Liberal Democrats not contesting the other seat. It was the other seat up in the by-election.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.