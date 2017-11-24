Limited Lib Dem progress on balance in this week’s by-elections

Ten council by-elections this week, and mixed signs of Liberal Democrat progress. You won’t find headlines here about the party gaining seats this week in other sorts of elections because of the reasons I’ve explained previously – paying attention to such results is deeply misleading about the party’s prospects.

But back to the principal council by-elections which are worth paying attention to for drawing out more general trends.

Perhaps the most interesting contest from a Lib Dem perspective was in Leicester, taking place in a ward that the party held way back when it ran the city. By 2015, however, the party had slumped to fourth in the ward with one sixth of the voters of the winner.

So the result this week is rather a promising step, leap and jump back towards past glory days:

Various signs of progress in five other wards too:

Three wards, however, saw the party fall back:

And one ward had no Liberal Democrat candidate:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.