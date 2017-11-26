Lib Dems select new Parliamentary candidate in Cheltenham

From a shortlist of five, Liberal Democrat members in Cheltenham have now selected Max Wilkinson to be their next Parliamentary candidate and to try to retake Martin Horwood‘s former seat:

Earlier this year, former Cheltenham MP and candidate Martin Horwood announced that he would not be putting his name forward for the position due to personal reasons which were unconnected to politics…

Mr [Max] Wilkinson has campaigned on housing, sustainable transport and the environment. His background is in journalism and communications.

In 2014 he became the first Liberal Democrat to win an election in the safe Tory area of Park Ward for almost 25 years. He is 33 years old and lives in the town centre.

Mr Wilkinson said: “I’m honoured to have been given such strong backing by local Liberal Democrat members and look forward to carrying on campaigning hard for Cheltenham.

“I have a vision for the sort of town and country we want to create, including a housing market that works for everyone, better transport options, properly funded schools and more action to protect the environment – I will campaign positively on these issues.” [Gloucestershire Live]