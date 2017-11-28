Five shortlisted for Lib Dem selection in Cambridge
Following the news that the former Liberal Democrat MP for Cambridge, Julian Huppert, will not be seeking to stand again for Parliament, five people have been shortlisted by the local party to succeed him:
Party members will vote at a hustings on 6 January (or in advance by postal vote) to make their selection from this list.
