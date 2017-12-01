What’s the best, but different, meeting format you’ve come across?



It’s fair to say that the format used for most Liberal Democrat meetings, such as fringe meetings at conferences, is pretty uniform and unimaginative. Line up several people on a panel (possibly all men), have them all talk for 90% of the time and then have much of the time for “questions” at the end eaten up by people who think asking a question means they should give a long speech.

They’re not all like that (including, I hope, the ones I’ve chaired…) but an awful lot are. Hence I’m trying to pull together some good examples of different formats that work well. What have you seen that works – whether at a Lib Dem event or at a completely different sort of event?