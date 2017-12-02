Public backs referendum on Brexit deal by 50%-34% in new poll

A new online poll from Survation for the Mail on Sunday has found strong support for a referendum to be held on the terms of the Brexit deal once they are known:

This level of support for a referendum on the deal is rather higher than in other polls, but it does add to an overall picture of this issue being winnable with public opinion.

The poll also found that only 26% of people think the NHS will get more money as a result of Brexit and only 38% support a Hard Brexit in which Britain leaves both the Customs Union and Single Market. (Usual wording caveats apply to this question; if the question had directly mentioned powers over immigration, the results might have been different.) Just under one-in-five, however, believe that Brexit won’t happen.

