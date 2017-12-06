Government is better prepared for a zombie attack than for Brexit

Yes, really.

So first, the good news. Zombie attack? It’s been thought about and the level of zombie attack preparations is rather reassuring:



In the event of an apocalypse brought about by an army of the undead, civil servants would co-ordinate the military’s efforts to “return England to its pre-attack glory”, according to a Freedom of Information request that has revealed the country’s contingency plans. The MoD would not lead efforts to plan for such a zombie attack or deal with the aftermath because that role rests with the Cabinet Office, which co-ordinates emergency planning for the Government. Details about the authorities’ surprising level of readiness for a zombie onslaught emerged in a response to an inquiry from a member of the public.

And now, the not so good news: Brexit preparations.

You might think Brexit more likely than incoming zombies. I might think that. We all might think that.

But the government isn’t quite behaving that way:

