Lib Dem gain seat from Conservatives in Devon

Only two council by-elections this week: Devon and Enfield. Despite it being only two, there wasn’t a full set of Lib Dem candidates.

But there was good news for the one with a Lib Dem candidate. That is North Devon, where the Lib Dems scored a striking gain in a by-election back in November in Braunton East ward. This time it is Newport ward up for election. The result? A Liberal Democrat win.

Congratulations to Caroline Leaver and the team on gaining a seat in a ward that split Conservative/Lib Dem in 2003 but has elected only Conservatives in the three other outings since then.

More news to follow shortly…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

