How zero-G planes work: the European Space Agency’s Airbus A310

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

The European Space Agency offered me a seat on their zero-g plane: it’s an Airbus A310 that flies parabolic manoeuvres, pulling up into the sky and then arcing back down, giving its passengers about 20 seconds of weightlessness (or “microgravity”) at a time. Here’s how it works.

I love the expression on the faces of the pilots:

For more weightlessness, take a look at the cats.