Conservatives lose ANOTHER seat to Lib Dems, this time on 22% swing

Although it was only Wednesday yesterday, two by-elections had their polling day, a Conservative and a Labour seat. Both, hooray, had a Liberal Democrat candidate.

By-elections are only usually on Thursday by convention. The law does not require it. Although not common, by-elections can happen on any other weekday, with last year seeing both Tuesday and Wednesday used, for example. But back to yesterday.

First up, Exeter and a by-election caused by a Labour councillor who is under police investigation resigning:

Good to see us contesting that ward, but even better to see the result in the second by-election… a Liberal Democrat gain in Surrey on a 22% swing.

This happened in Goldalming Central & Ockford ward, part of Waverley Council:

Congratulations to Paul Follows and the team on continuing the run of Liberal Democrat gains off the Conservatives in southern England.

Back in 2003 Goldalming Central & Ockford was a Lib Dem ward, but by 2015 the party was not even contesting it. Turning the clock back to the old days is rather welcome in this case, following up the party’s gain of the county council seat in the area in May.

More by-election results to come today.

