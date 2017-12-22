The null hypothesis: how science works, or at least how it should work
More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:
While I was trying to read a script to a camera in zero-g, the student researchers behind me were trying to prove their own ideas – or rather, to disprove their “null hypothesis”. Let’s talk about how science works – and have a look at one of the teams flying in that plane.
Publication bias, as mentioned in Tom Scott’s film, is a particular issue and cause of controversy in medical research. Hence it’s a subject which Ben Goldacre has written about several times.
