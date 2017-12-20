Vince Cable’s Christmas message: I’m shocked by the number sleeping in the streets

In his Christmas message this year, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable is asking people to support a charity that works with the homeless near to them:

I expect that you are as shocked as I am by the number of people who are sleeping in the streets, on beds of cardboard, huddled in doorways for shelter and safety.

Last week, I went to help at The Connection, at St Martin’s in the Field’s Church in Central London. The brilliant staff and volunteers there are an example to all of us. They provide much-needed shelter, laundry services, and hot food – day in day out.

In my Christmas message this year, I am asking you to do something similar with a charity near to you.