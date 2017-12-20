Damian Green sacked from Cabinet

Damian Green, until this evening Theresa May’s effective deputy, First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office, is now none of them:

Damian Green, one of Theresa May’s closest allies, has resigned from the cabinet after an investigation found he breached the ministerial code. He quit after he was found to have made “inaccurate and misleading” statements about what he knew about claims pornography had been found on a computer in his Commons office in 2008. In his resignation letter, Mr Green apologised for his conduct. [BBC]

The inquiry found he had misled the public and MPs over the finding of pornography on his office computer following his arrest in 2008. His departure is a sacking rather than a resignation in the normal meaning of that word because, as Theresa May’s letter to him states, “I asked you to resign”.

Will David Davis follow through on his threats and go too? He threatened to resign if Damian Green left office. But I guess his principles have left already on holiday:

Worth remembering also what happens when a senior politician suddenly goes: