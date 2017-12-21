No by-elections this week, so here’s something you should do instead

No council by-elections this week either on the traditional Thursday on an unconventional different day. So here’s a suggestion for something useful and quick you can do instead.

You’ll have probably noticed how heavily I, like many others, rely on the Britain Elects Twitter account and website when covering by-elections. It’s a fab service and if you’ve enjoyed my coverage of by-elections, you too have been indirectly dependent on Britain Elects.

So why not give them a little thank you this Christmas with a quick donation to help the service so many of us rely on keep going?

And if you’re able to be a little more generous, here are two other great causes: