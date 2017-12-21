VIDEO: How to stop Brexit

Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg (who has a rather long relationship with European referendums) has taken to video to explain his take on how to stop Brexit:

More in his recently published book (also available in audio format, just right for listening to whilst out delivering leaflets), How to stop Brexit.

