Highly controversial Tower of Hamlets Mayor Lutfur Rahman was removed from office for breaking the law. Now he’s been struck off as a solicitor too:

The former elected Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, has this week been struck off the roll of solicitors and ordered to pay £86,400 in costs… In April 2015 Judge Richard Mawrey QC, sitting as an Election Commissioner, ordered the election of the mayor for London Borough of Tower Hamlets to be re-run, after finding Rahman, the incumbent, guilty of corrupt and illegal practices… In June this year Rahman saw the Administrative Court reject his challenge to a five-year ban on him standing for public office.

