Two Twitter accounts every Lib Dem should follow and share

Between them, these two accounts provide an excellent regular flow of messages to enjoy and to share to help promote the Liberal Democrats and our policy on Europe.

First up, former Liberal Democrat MP Matthew Green. He’s remarkably indefatigable at finding new Liberal Democrat party members on Twitter and welcoming them. So why not follow Matthew too and join in welcoming new members too? It’s a really simple but effective way to make the party stronger and larger.

Second, the brilliant Remainer Now, which shares stories from Leave voters who now want Britain to stay in the EU. So again, why not follow this account, and reshare its messages to help spread the word about how public opinion is shifting on Brexit?

If all that isn’t enough for you, then you might also find useful the list I maintain of all the Liberal Democrat peers on Twitter.