Two key new Liberal Democrat appointments made

In case you missed it buried in the news elsewhere, two senior posts have just been filled by the Liberal Democrats:

Sam Barratt, formerly the party’s Head of Strategic Communications, has been promoted to Director of Communications, taking over from Phil Reilly. Milton Keynes may feature less frequently in Lib Dem speeches now.

Fiona Cookson has joined Vince Cable’s team as Chief of Staff, taking over from Sarah Olney. She was Vince Cable’s press secretary during the coalition government and more recently Director of External Affairs at the British Film Institute.

Best of luck Sam and Fiona.