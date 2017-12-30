VIDEO: Vince Cable’s New Year Message 2018

Here’s the new year message for 2018 from Liberal Democrat leader, Vince Cable, emphasising his ambition to mobilise the strength of the party’s 100,000 membership to win the arguments on the major issues facing our country.

That includes:

the need to convince the government to build thousands of affordable homes so that younger generations are no longer cut off from the housing market;

the urgency of properly funding a woefully under-invested NHS – the Liberal Democrats argue for a penny in the pound on income tax for the NHS and social care; and

the need to win the argument for an Exit from Brexit, but democratically, through a public vote on the terms of the divorce and any EU trade deal.

He also highlights the core Lib Dem characteristic of being unafraid to swim against the tide. That’s included: