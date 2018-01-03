VIDEO: Targeting – why it matters, even for local elections

Welcome to the first of my new series of explainer videos, trying to demystify a little some of the things the Liberal Democrats get up to: how and why we do what we do. It’s a follow-up to the well-received (thank you!) series I did for the 2017 general election, but this time with a slightly wider focus.

Today’s video is about why targeting: why it is important and how it works – not only for general elections but also for local elections too. An important point to remember given the big round of local elections coming up in May.

