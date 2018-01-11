Welcome to the latest in my little explainer video series, trying to demystify a little some of the things the Liberal Democrats get up to: how and why we do what we do.

Today’s video is about why standing in as many elections as possible – even those apparently unwinnable council by-elections – makes sense for the Liberal Democrats, for the voters and even for democracy.

I’ve concentrated on ‘why stand?’ in the context of ‘but it’s hard to find enough candidates’ and ‘but we won’t win’. There’s also the question of whether or not to stand in the context of deals with other parties. That’s for another day, though my general outlook on that is here.

For an expansion on the video’s points regarding local council by-elections, see my blog post here. Or for more about how elections work, and how to win them, there’s 101 Ways To Win An Election.

Feedback on this video? Suggestions on future topics? Do post up a comment and let me know. If you’d like to get an email when future posts appear on this site, including future videos, then sign up here (no more than one email a day). Or for just my videos, you can subscribe to my YouTube channel.