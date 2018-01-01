Former leader of Camden Conservatives joins Lib Dems, cites Brexit

Welcome, Andrew Marshall:

Leader of the Conservative Group on Camden Council for four years, Andrew Marshall had previously left the Conservatives over Brexit, but he’s now taken the further step of not only voting Lib Dem but also joining the party.

Europe played a large part in those switches, though it wasn’t the only factor:

As local Liberal Democrat activist James King puts it,

Delighted that such an experienced and respected Camden councillor has joined the Lib Dems. Our door is open to other former Conservatives, who want to fight for an open, liberal UK and against hard Brexit.

Traffic to the Liberal Democrats is not only from Conservative ranks, it’s also from Labour ranks – fuelled by Jeremy Corbyn’s hostility to the idea of the public getting to decide on whether the terms of Brexit end up being acceptable or not.