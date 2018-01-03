Another Labour member quits, joins Lib Dems, citing Brexit
To add to the flow from both the Conservatives and from many Labour members, comes this letter from a former Labour, now Liberal Democrat, member in Bristol:
Letter @UKLabour MP in Bristol NW.
Very pro EU MP.
Notifying him that I will not renew my Labour party membership.
I joined the Labour due to Brexit but as they are a Brexit backing party I joined the @LibDems
I will vote for any party to stop Brexit.
#Brexit
#FBPE
#FinalSay
He’s not alone, as this latest sample of messages shows:
