Two reports have put current Conservative Party membership at 70,000:

With Liberal Democrat membership up in six figures, that backs-up earlier reports of the Lib Dems over-taking Conservative membership, something unprecedented in British political history.

One target from Vince Cable’s leadership campaign achieved, and by some margin: on these figures Lib Dem membership is over 40% higher than that of Theresa May’s* party.

Interested in also joining the Lib Dems? Find out more here.

* Go on, you know you want to insert ‘troubled’ here.