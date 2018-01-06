Lib Dems select new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate in Cambridge

Earlier tonight, Liberal Democrat members in Cambridge took part in a hustings to select one from the shortlist of five to be the party’s new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC). Julian Huppert had previously announced his intention not to run again.

And the winner was…

Rod Cantrill is a Cambridge City councillor, was the Lib Dem candidate for Cambridge Combined Authority Mayor and was Julian Huppert’s agent in 2017.

Here’s what Rod Cantrill had to say about his political values and priorities during the selection campaign:

