Four council by-elections but only two Lib Dem candidates
After last week’s slow start to this year’s council by-elections, this week brings four council contests. Only half of them, alas, had Liberal Democrat candidates.
More results as they come…
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
