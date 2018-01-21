VIDEO: Why we should encourage Lib Dems to sign up for postal votes

Welcome to the latest in my little explainer video series, trying to demystify a little some of the things the Liberal Democrats get up to: how and why we do what we do.

Today’s video is about postal voting and why it makes sense to encourage supporters to sign up for a postal votes.

I mention in the video examples of how postal voters are more likely to vote than non-postal voters. Here are some examples of that from 2009, 2012 and 2015.

As the video mentions, it’s very important to follow the Electoral Commission’s code of conduct when encouraging people to become postal votes. You can read about the code here, and remember – failure to follow the code can result in your expulsion from the party. It could also result in a criminal conviction.

Want to sign up for a postal vote yourself or point someone else in the right direction? Here’s the official government site with form and instructions.

