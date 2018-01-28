Political

Where does half of the UK’s population live?

With thanks to the most excellent @election_data, here is how large (or small) a circle you need to draw around the centre of London in order to include half of the UK’s population:
Half of UK's population within this circle

This is a good benchmark for all sorts of discussions about the UK, such as where public transport investment goes or where people should hold meetings.

The full thread is well worth a read for the conversation the map sparked.

