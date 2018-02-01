+++ Lib Dems gain seat from Labour from 4th place with 33% swing
A pair of Labour defences make up this week’s council by-elections. One in Cornwall and one in Sunderland, both have a Liberal Democrat candidate (yay).
First result is, in traditional general election night style, from Sunderland. And wow:
What a result for Martin Haswell and the team, which follows the similarly amazing win in January last year nearby in Sandhill ward.
Meanwhile in Cornwall:
