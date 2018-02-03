Liberal Democrat Kamran Hussain wins British Muslim Award

Kamran Hussain, Yorkshire and Humber Liberal Democrats Regional Chair, received an award for services to law at last week’s British Muslim Awards.

The British Muslim Awards aim to recognise achievements from the British Muslim community from all sectors including business, charity, sport, arts and culture.

Kamran Hussain is a senior partner at Whiterose Blackmans Solicitors LLP, based in Leeds. Kamran qualified in 2005 as a solicitor and set up the practice with partners in 2008. The practice is well known for a number of areas of law including criminal defence, and last year received Lexcel accreditation for excellence in practice management and client care.

The awards are run by Oceanic Consulting, who are responsible for some of the most successful and well-known events in the country, such as The English Curry Awards, Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards and the English Asian Business Awards.

Kamran Hussain said:

I am honoured and humbled to have received this award. I would like to thank my parents, my wife, my family, friends, colleagues and our clients for their support over the years. Without them, I would not have got to where I am today. Even though I have taken the award home, the real winners are all those that work tirelessly in their respective professions. Sadly, over the years, some Muslims and British Muslims have been highlighted in the news for all the wrong reasons. I hope the awards ceremony reminds some aspects of the media that we are very much part of the British Society and we equally work hard. There may be some in the society who bring shame to their families and communities, however, the majority work hard to earn a living and strive to integrate in British society.

Congratulations, Kamran.