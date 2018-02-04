As Matt Singh has pointed out, the latest British Election Study shows a major drop in the number of people thinking there are too many immigrants in the country:

As ever, one poll is one poll but the trend in that data is also in line with the Ipsos-MORI data running over several years showing a consistent shift towards people thinking that immigration has a positive impact on the UK (as does the evidence). Those are not the same question, but the fact that both trends are in the same direction is instructive given how often the two points are linked together.

