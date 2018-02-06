Political

Agenda and directory published for Liberal Democrat spring conference in Southport

Take your fill of motions, fringe meetings and training sessions in the agenda and directory booklet for Southport conference:

Liberal-Democrat-Southport-federal-spring-conference-agenda-and-directory-2018

