Lib Dems move up from fifth to third in Welsh Assembly by-election



Polling unusually on a Tuesday, the Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election saw a comfortable Labour hold with the Donna Lalek taking the Liberal Democrats up to third place, from fifth last time. That’s a good result for Donna and the team, particularly as the seat is conterminous with a general election seat in which the party polled just 2.4% last year.

Here’s the result in the Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election in full:

Jack Sargeant (Labour) – 11,267 (60.7%, +14.9)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative) – 4,722 (25.4%, +4.4)

Donna Lalek (Liberal Democrats) – 1,176 (6.3%, +1.8)

Carrie Harper (Plaid Cymru) – 1,059 (5.7%, -3.3)

Duncan Rees (Green Party) – 353 (1.9%, -0.5)

Turnout: 29.1% (-5.5)