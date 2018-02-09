Liberal Democrat logos: download them here

Here is the current official Liberal Democrat party logo, with and without strapline:

You can download these Lib Dem logos as well as versions with white text in png format here.

The set of pdf versions of the Liberal Democrat logo also include the Scottish and Welsh variations.

Or, for serious graphic design uses, you can get the EPS versions of the Lib Dem logo here. As well as the Scottish and Welsh variations, this set also includes the version to customise by adding local party names etc.

P.S. You may also find the Liberal Democrat style guide useful.