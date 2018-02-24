Only 1 in 3 Leave voters expected Britain to leave the Single Market

An important point from Mike Galsworthy: only 35% of those who voted Leave in the 2016 referendum expected Britain to leave the Single Market as a result.

Even if you take the results of one vote as inviolate and to apply for all time, even if you’re 100% happy with how the vote outcome was arrived at… then it’s still not a case that there’s a popular mandate for leaving the Single Market, despite what some Brexiters claim. And indeed despite the line Jeremy Corbyn has been taking, sacking Labour MPs who have backed Britain remaining in the Single Market.