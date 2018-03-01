Conservative donor switches to Lib Dems over Brexit

Another convert from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats, over Brexit. This time, it is one of the party’s donors:

Pimlico Plumbers’ boss Charlie Mullins, who handed over £48,000 to the Tories in the two years up to July 2017, said he is “up for reversing Brexit” in a bid to prevent “disaster” for the country.

“I ain’t going to beat about the bush, I’ve just tied up with Vince Cable and the Lib Dems. I’m going to financially support it to the best I can to stop Britain going into disaster,” he told Sky News.

The pro-Remain campaigner said while he would not be joining the party, he had met with the party leader and their EU spokesman, Tom Brake, who he insisted were “drinking from the same teapot”. [PoliticsHome]