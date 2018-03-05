Visiting London? Visit the men’s toilets at the British Library

A trip to the men’s toilets at the British Library on Euston Road may seem an unusual tourist tip for those visiting London, especially if you’re not a man. But there’s a good reason for the tip. It’s the amazing optical illusion next to them.

I only recently dug into who made it: the artist Patrick Hughes. Here’s a little video about his brilliant work:

In the UK his work is also on display in Birmingham and Glasgow, and his website is well worth a visit if only to enjoy the write-up of others who have imitated/stolen his ideas.