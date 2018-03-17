Technology

Inogon Lights: the moiré effect lights that guide ships home

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

I’d never heard of moiré effect beacons until I got an email asking me about them. It seemed like a really clever idea – but it was really hard to research. Or at least it was, until I stumbled upon one magic phrase that revealed its history.

It turns out this thing’s called an “Inogon leading mark” or “Inogon light” – Inogon, not Inogen – and it’s a Swedish invention from the 1980s. But there’s still a question: why is being used to mark an undersea cable, instead of guiding people home?

