+++ Lib Dems gain seat from Conservatives with a 36% swing

After last week’s full slate of Lib Dem candidates, this week’s contestation rate slipped back to three quarters with six Lib Dem candidates in the eight seats. Disappointingly, that’s down one on when these seats were last fought.

The overall modest Lib Dem results across these eight seats – five Conservative defences, three Labour defences – does make this week a useful test of how broad the Lib Dem recovery is. Or, as Jonathan Calder would put it, a test of whether the party can score good third places (read his piece to see why that matters).

But even better than that, in a ward first fought in 1979 and won by the Conservatives in every contest until this week, something rather special happened:

Congratulations to Lara Pringle and the team. Here’s a little bit about Lara:

Lara Pringle lives in Northchurch and has done for over 15 years. She has two young sons who went to St Mary’s Primary School. She has served as a parent governor and is well known in the village… She is a barrister with 25 years experience and will be an effective advocate for the people of Northchurch. Lara says, “It’s great to have a brilliant local team behind me! Thanks to everyone who is supporting my campaign, especially all the canvassers who this week have braved hailstones, freezing rain & biting wind. It certainly hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the local residents who are showing great support for us on the doorsteps.”

That wasn’t the only Conservative loss:

Even a rare Labour gain from the Conservatives:

As for the other Lib Dem performances:

Elsewhere, with no Lib Dem candidates:

Results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.