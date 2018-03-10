During his Q+A session at Liberal Democrat conference in Southport , Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable talked about his support for those worried about their university pensions.

He mentioned cancelling events which would otherwise have meant crossing picket lines. Cable also added a morsel from his time as a minister in the coalition years: 19 times the Conservatives sent his way plans to cut workers’ rights which he rejected.

In other questions, he repeated his support for the introduction of all-minority shortlists to improve political diversity. He also highlighted the role that those involved in local government can take – with multi-member wards there is, Cable rightly said, an opportunity to give a diverse team which is harder in single member wards or constituencies.

He ended saying that improving our diversity “is now our biggest challenge as a party”. This came in response to a question about why people should believe that progress will happen now when past talk on the topic has generated only limited results

It is certainly the case that we now have a combination of Leader and President committed to improving diversity and to making it a priority in a way that we haven’t before.

