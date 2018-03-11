Conservative councillor quits after “culturally insensitive” comments

Conservative councillor in Richmond-upon-Thames, Annie Hambidge, was going to stand again for the Conservatives in the 2018 local elections. But instead she’s resigned from the councillor after a doorstep confrontation:

Former Heathfield Councillor Annie Hambidge was out canvassing and knocked on a resident’s door who was not a supporter, according to council leader councillor Paul Hodgins.

Cllr Paul Hodgins, said: “By all accounts, the discussion escalated into an intense disagreement, during which two things were said that I feel were culturally insensitive…

“As a result, Cllr Hambidge offered and I accepted her resignation.” [Richmond and Twickenham Times]