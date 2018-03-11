Conservative councillor quits after “culturally insensitive” comments
Conservative councillor in Richmond-upon-Thames, Annie Hambidge, was going to stand again for the Conservatives in the 2018 local elections. But instead she’s resigned from the councillor after a doorstep confrontation:
Former Heathfield Councillor Annie Hambidge was out canvassing and knocked on a resident’s door who was not a supporter, according to council leader councillor Paul Hodgins.
Cllr Paul Hodgins, said: “By all accounts, the discussion escalated into an intense disagreement, during which two things were said that I feel were culturally insensitive…
“As a result, Cllr Hambidge offered and I accepted her resignation.” [Richmond and Twickenham Times]
Hambidge has since since said she was on the receiving end of verbal abuse and threats, although her comments reported in the press don’t deny that she herself made inappropriate comments.
