Conservatives lose council majority after deselected councillor quits group

Ahead of this May’s local elections in Barnet, three Conservative councillors, with a total of 52 years as councillors between them, have been deselected:

Councillors Joan Scannell, who represents the Edgware ward; Maureen Braun, who represents Hendon; and Mill Hill ward’s Sury Khatri all failed to make the cut at a selection interview by Hendon Conservative Association last weekend. [Hendon & Finchley Times]

The result?

Sury Khatri, who was Deputy Mayor 2016-17, has now resigned the Conservative whip, depriving his former party of its majority on Barnet Council.

