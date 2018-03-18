Sign up for the Liberal Democrat Facebook Messenger service

Testing over, now launched for real: my weekly-ish Facebook Messenger service is now up and running. The idea is to send people one piece of high-quality content a week that’s suitable for sharing on Facebook to help get the party’s key messages out.

Just sign up with Facebook Messenger here: https://m.me/199674550052349?ref=botletter.

Then once a week or so you’ll get a message appear in your Messenger inbox with a simple link through to sharing a piece of content.

Tap, tap and bingo! Our messages get ready by more people.

Many thanks to the kind colleagues who helped test it. Any remaining gremlins are of course my fault, not theirs.

(Each message comes with details of how to unsubscribe from future messages and all the data is covered by my usual privacy policy.)

If you run a Liberal Democrat website, then my sister service – an automatically updated panel of Lib Dem stories and videos – may also be of use.