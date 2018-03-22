Lib Dems deselect councillor, he defects, plans to run as independent

A Liberal Democrat councillor has immediately defected from the party after it became clear he would not be selected to run for the party ahead of May’s upcoming local elections. Following Martin Brooks resignation, it means that the Lib Dems has lost its overall majority, for now, at Three Rivers Council. [Watford Observer]

That final sentence has less importance than it might appear as there are no scheduled full council meetings in Three Rivers before the May council elections. So in practice the Lib Dems will continue in control of the council until the voters cast their verdict in the ballot box.

Martin Brooks has said he will now run as an independent in those elections.

+100 political geek points if you are (a) not from Three Rivers and (b) know which three rivers Three Rivers gets its name from.