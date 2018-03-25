Sam Collins selected by Liberal Democrats in Hitchin and Harpenden

Liberal Democrats members in Hitchin and Harpenden have selected Sam Collins as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

The 36-year-old emerged victorious from a field of four in a competitive selection process involving three other applicants. Sam succeeds Hugh Annand, he of the Vince Cable lookalike hat, who stood down after contesting the 2017 general election.

Sam Collins is is a professional writer and technology consultant who lives and works in Hertfordshire. He is best known for his media work in Formula 1 and at the Le Mans 24 Hours. He lives in St. Ippolyts, a small village just south of Hitchin. Sam is a familiar face to many through his regular appearances on ESPN, BBC and Sky Sports as well his as his hosting of Nissan’s motorsport YouTube channel, NISMO TV. He has written six books on motor racing and plans more in the future. As a technical consultant, Sam works with major automotive companies on high performance vehicles and alternative fuels. He is an active committee member of the Association of Liberal Democrat Engineers and Scientists (ALDES).

On being selected, Sam Collins said:

The Conservatives have taken this constituency for granted for too long. The people of Hitchin and Harpenden deserve better and they need to believe that there is a real alternative. It is my job to let them know that the alternative is a party of fairness, a party of business, a party of education, a party which supports and wants to fund the NHS properly, and a party that cares deeply about the environment. That party is the Liberal Democrats.” Right now the Conservatives are doing untold harm to our country, locally, nationally and internationally. This constituency voted to remain in the European Union by over 60%, with some wards as high as 68% Remain, yet our MP subscribed to the Hard Brexit lobby group the ERG with taxpayers money, and has consistently voted in favour of a Hard Brexit.

Hitchin party chair Simon Lucas added:

Sam will be a brilliant candidate, and I’m confident he will bring a level of energy and commitment to our campaign that this constituency hasn’t seen in many years. Already we can feel a momentum building in the run up to the local elections on Thursday 3rd May. With Sam as our standard-bearer, and with Bim Afolami casting vote after vote in favour of Theresa May’s Hard Brexit agenda, I’m confident we can make this seat competitive again for the first time in 20 years.

You can follow and support Sam’s campaign at facebook.com/ HitchinHarpendenLiberalDemocra ts and @NorthHertsSam.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

