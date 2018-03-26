Have the Liberal Democrats had it?

Shock news, the answer I gave City AM was, ‘no’.

Here’s the longer version:

Millions of people voted for Britain to stay in the EU and still want that outcome.

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour – led by Jeremy Corbyn, a lifelong Eurosceptic who often voted with the likes of John Redwood against the EU – offer a political voice for these people.

So it’s not surprising that Liberal Democrat membership at record levels, and the party has also been steadily gaining council seats week after week (and gaining double the number of seats as Labour).

It is only dictators who say, “you had a vote once, now shut up and never have a say again”. So as the exact form of the Brexit deal is negotiated, there is a strong democratic case for giving the public, not politicians, the say on its terms.

It also means the Lib Dems have a distinctive position on the most important issue of not only today, but also tomorrow, and the days after – arguing for a UK that stays in the EU.